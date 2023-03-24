Spirit of America Management Corp NY Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $271.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $345.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.34.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.89.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at $50,686,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

