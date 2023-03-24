Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 500 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,552,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,383,000 after acquiring an additional 889,911 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 945,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,443,000 after acquiring an additional 173,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,667,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,731,000 after acquiring an additional 312,187 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 46,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REXR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REXR opened at $54.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average is $57.08. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 136.96%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.