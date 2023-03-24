Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 2,000 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 3.3% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $14,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $127.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.66. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $93.65 and a twelve month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

