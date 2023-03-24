Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 700 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 433.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.11. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $83.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.19%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading

