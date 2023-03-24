Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives $113.73 Average PT from Analysts

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.73.

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.84 and its 200 day moving average is $88.00. Splunk has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $150.79.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

