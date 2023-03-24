Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $131.77 Average PT from Brokerages

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.78.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,703,000 after acquiring an additional 63,127 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 262,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 325,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,581,000 after acquiring an additional 139,044 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.
