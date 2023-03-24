Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $131.77 Average PT from Brokerages

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,703,000 after acquiring an additional 63,127 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 262,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 325,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,581,000 after acquiring an additional 139,044 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT stock opened at $131.05 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $160.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.96.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

