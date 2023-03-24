Spring Capital Management LLC Has $5.55 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Spring Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Eaton makes up 4.8% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Eaton by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Eaton by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 22,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Eaton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.65. 594,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,912. The company has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.49 and its 200 day moving average is $156.72. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $178.75.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 55.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.