Spring Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,900 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Spring Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.66. The company had a trading volume of 918,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,113. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

