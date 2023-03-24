Spring Capital Management LLC Sells 781 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Spring Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises approximately 3.6% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.46. 366,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,139. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $105.19.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.