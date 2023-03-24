SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) were up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.52 and last traded at $27.52. Approximately 313,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 735,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush set a $45.00 price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.18). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,106 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $34,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,767. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,106 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $34,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,767. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $26,598.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,293. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

