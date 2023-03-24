SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,674.32

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,674.32 ($20.56) and traded as high as GBX 1,733.38 ($21.29). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,730.50 ($21.25), with a volume of 1,520,169 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,650 ($20.26) to GBX 1,950 ($23.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,835 ($22.53) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,931.13 ($23.72).

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,732.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,674.76. The firm has a market cap of £18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,754.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.57.

SSE Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. SSE’s payout ratio is currently 8,989.90%.

In other SSE news, insider Martin Pibworth acquired 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,757 ($21.58) per share, with a total value of £843.36 ($1,035.69). 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SSE

(Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.