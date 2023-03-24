Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Standex International during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Standex International by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Standex International by 565.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Standex International in the third quarter valued at $93,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $74,598.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 731 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $74,598.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,917 shares of company stock worth $674,176 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $115.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.02 and a fifty-two week high of $121.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.85 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

