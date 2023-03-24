Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $872,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 231,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 66,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SWK traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,375. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.