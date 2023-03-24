Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$86.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$71.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Down 0.3 %

Stantec stock opened at C$76.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.37. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$53.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$73.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.92.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Stantec

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

In other news, Director Michael Aloysius Kennedy sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.21, for a total transaction of C$207,942.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116.43. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.