Status (SNT) Market Cap Hits $108.13 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $108.13 million and $3.89 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00030482 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001703 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018835 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003469 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00201772 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,253.53 or 0.99993155 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,967,433,794 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,967,248,496.8304796 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02644168 USD and is down -6.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $5,533,487.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

