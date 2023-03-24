Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0263

Status (SNT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $104.49 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026039 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00029961 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001726 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018859 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00201025 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,175.55 or 0.99982046 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,967,433,794 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,967,433,794.429542 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02724677 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,804,316.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars.

