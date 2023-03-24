Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Set at C$52.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) has been given a C$52.00 price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$59.50 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$43.25 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.75.

Stelco Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of TSE:STLC traded down C$1.43 on Friday, hitting C$51.53. The company had a trading volume of 117,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,810. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.53. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$30.20 and a 1 year high of C$60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

