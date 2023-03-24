Stifel Nicolaus Raises Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $84.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BPMC. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blueprint Medicines from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.68.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The business had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $303,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,537.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,091. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $20,991,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth $381,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth $11,459,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 47.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.