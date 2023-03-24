Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.31. 985,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,874,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.41.

Stitch Fix Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $600.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.94 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 75.22% and a negative net margin of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

