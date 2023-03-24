STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.94

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.94 and last traded at $49.66, with a volume of 2471053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on STM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.58.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 282.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,172,116 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,701 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,322,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,385,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 559.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,451 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $24,592,000 after acquiring an additional 662,870 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

