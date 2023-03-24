Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for March 24th (AAU, ADAP, ADXS, AINC, AIRI, AMPE, BVXV, CAJ, CALC, CFMS)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, March 24th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR). Bryan, Garnier & Co issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Handelsbanken began coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Ushio (OTCMKTS:UHOIF). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL). They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Xxl Asa (OTCMKTS:XXLLY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

