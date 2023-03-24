StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of CEMI stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 457,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

