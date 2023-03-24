StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

Shares of JVA opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 5.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. Coffee has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $3.61.

Get Coffee alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVA. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coffee by 186.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Coffee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.