StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Performance
NYSE:INUV opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.59.
Inuvo Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inuvo (INUV)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.