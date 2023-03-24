StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

NYSE:INUV opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.59.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

