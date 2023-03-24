StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Price Performance
MLSS opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70.
About Milestone Scientific
