StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.20% of OptimumBank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

