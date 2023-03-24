StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of SFE opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.95.
In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
