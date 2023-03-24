StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

Shares of SFE opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Insider Activity at Safeguard Scientifics

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

About Safeguard Scientifics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFE. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.