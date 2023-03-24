StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBGI. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

