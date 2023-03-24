StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Natuzzi stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.63. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Natuzzi by 60.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 144,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 54,526 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.