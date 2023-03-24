StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Down 2.2 %
OMEX stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.
