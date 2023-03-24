StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Down 2.2 %

OMEX stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMEX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

Featured Stories

