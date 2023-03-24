StockNews.com Lowers Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.70 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.54.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

