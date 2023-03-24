Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206,102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after buying an additional 4,827,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,584 shares during the last quarter. Yale University lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,980,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,754,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,416,965. The firm has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $47.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

