Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $340.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,927. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $362.74. The stock has a market cap of $167.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.