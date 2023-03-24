Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,839 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 2.3% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Price Performance
NIKE stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,348,792. The company has a market capitalization of $185.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
NIKE Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
