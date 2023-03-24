Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,839 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 2.3% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,348,792. The company has a market capitalization of $185.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

