Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Invests $252,000 in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.21. The stock had a trading volume of 168,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

