Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 2.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,881 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,714,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,391,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

UNP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.17. 2,032,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,143. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.93. The firm has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.