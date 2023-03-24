Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,097 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 2.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.42. 403,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,596. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $264.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

