Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $97.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.
