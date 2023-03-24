Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $97.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Streamline Health Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.