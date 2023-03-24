Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $6,760,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 65,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 61,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Stryker Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $274.28 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $284.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

