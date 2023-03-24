Substratum One Day Trading Volume Tops $171.56 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Substratum has a total market cap of $144,823.21 and approximately $171.56 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007614 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00030540 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001713 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018934 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003470 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00201666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,253.43 or 1.00006096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00038993 USD and is down -19.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

