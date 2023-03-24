Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 18,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $158.65 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

