Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Cintas by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $433.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

