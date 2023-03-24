Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 755,825 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $39,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,563 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,870 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,677,000 after purchasing an additional 121,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,232,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,323,000 after buying an additional 43,179 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.61. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $126.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

