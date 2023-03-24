Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $202.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.75.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

