Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 105 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 101,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.03, for a total value of $137,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,764,249.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.03, for a total value of $137,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,764,249.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,573,274. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Shares of CRM opened at $187.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.72. The firm has a market cap of $187.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 892.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.