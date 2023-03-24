Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 151 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $185.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $223.97. The company has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.08.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.