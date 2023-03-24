Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CoStar Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 114.0% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 2,549.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 570,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,358,000 after buying an additional 549,051 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $2,295,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 914.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 96,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $65.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.81, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.92.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

