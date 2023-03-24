SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 81.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 181.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 316.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPI traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.87. 44,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,349. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.16 and a 52 week high of $242.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 3.83%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $5,641,949.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,434,635.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,600 shares of company stock worth $7,091,904. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.