SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after buying an additional 400,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,992,000 after buying an additional 104,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after buying an additional 40,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after buying an additional 46,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 196,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of Dorian LPG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $834.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.15. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $23.51.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.11). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 39.26% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is 167.68%.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In related news, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $491,580.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,229. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $491,580.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 160,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $3,524,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,562,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,410,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 654,304 shares of company stock worth $14,057,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

