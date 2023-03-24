SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,793 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Foot Locker comprises about 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth approximately $28,736,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 896,400 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 96,732.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $23,362,000 after purchasing an additional 749,675 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2,684.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,182 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $23,198,000 after purchasing an additional 718,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 131.8% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,041,769 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $32,430,000 after purchasing an additional 592,349 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Foot Locker Trading Down 1.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $37.19. 1,255,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,066. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 44.82%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

